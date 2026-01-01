Black-owned dispensaries in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECTru Essence Dispensary of Arlington HeightsPickupOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- Vape LabPickupPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
- MEDFar & Dotter - Olive Branch2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am CT
I’ve always relied on topicals in the past since I didn’t have a card, but Sederia and the entire crew at Far & Dotter truly changed my experience. They took the time to educate me on the benefits of medicinal cannabis, and thanks to their support, I am now a patient. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely caring. They guided me through the process and helped me find the right product to help alleviate my pain. If you’re looking for an informed team that truly cares about your well-being, look no further than Far & Dotter. Highly recommend!read full review
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