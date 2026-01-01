Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Bridgeport, Ohio
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - WashingtonClosed until 9am ET
I was purchasing concentrates which I’ve used but not in a long time. Sean came to counsel me about the device and product I was getting with suggestions on a different form of concentrate that would work better with the device I was purchasing. During the conversation I told him what I was looking for in the product which was sleep as I was having very disturbed sleep. He recommended Cresco LCP and for the first time in months I was the first one to fall asleep in the house and I stayed asleep. I slept like a kid with no responsibilities for the first time in months. Thank you Sean!!!!read full review
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- RECWeedys Monroe DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
So the latest chapter 7 with strains Black Cherry & Gaslight OG if you're an O G like myself than you gotta agree these are the best strains since the Chapter 2 & 3 CLASSICS like Grape Runtz,Ghost Dawg,Wookie Dawg, & Vamp Slayer!!! Oh but my faves was TACO TRUCK & MANGO TANGO! Can we bring them back plz?read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel Park87 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens132 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
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