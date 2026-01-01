Dispensaries with industry discounts in Bridgeport, Ohio
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries CranberryClosed until 9am ET
Rise is my favorite dispencery to go too. The deals are amazing half the time the people are very friendly you walk out feeling like you're part of one big family lol I have to give a huge shout out to (LU) She's very friendly! Her customer service skills are great! She made a comment that had me smiling the rest of the day. She interacts with people very well in my opinion! Thank you for helping me in every way possible when I visited rise! I will definitely recommend rise to anyone!read full review
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center ColumbusClosed until 9am ET
Hey guys, if you want variety to get you’re meds I highly recommend HWC and Theory wellness. Theory wellness is a much newer one and was opened less than a year ago, they have great inventory and always have new shit on top of having the shit I usually like, like gorilla glue live rosin or GDP live budder. Red mints/Peanut butter mac/london pound cake are the best strains I’ve found there, anytime I see those strains i immediately wanna get them. I recommend everyone check it out at least once, it’s over off of sullivant next to a gas station.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 dealClosed until 8am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos1 dealClosed until 9am ET
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