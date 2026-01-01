Dispensaries with senior discounts in Bridgeport, Ohio
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- MEDLiberty - AliquippaClosed until 11am ET
I've found my go-to spot for medicinal cannabis at Liberty, and I can't help but rave about it. The team there truly goes the extra mile for their patients, making every visit feel personal and caring. It's not just the top-notch selection of products that draws me in but the warm, welcoming atmosphere and the knowledgeable staff who always seem to know exactly what I need. Whether you're a seasoned user or just starting out, Liberty's approachable vibe and commitment to health and education stand out. It's my favorite place, hands down, not just for the quality of their cannabis but for the genuine support and understanding they extend to everyone who walks through their doors.read full review
- MEDOrganic Remedies- Bethel ParkClosed until 9am ET
- MEDBeyond Hello - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Love this place. It’s near my work so it’s super convenient and the staff are always very friendly and helpful. My only qualm is their supply can sometime get a little sparse for what I’m looking for, but I imagine that has more to do with suppliers and distributers than the shop themselves. I’d *highly* ;) recommend Beyond Hello.read full review
- Organic Remedies- PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Organic Remedies in the North Hills was my introduction to the dispensary world. After three years in the program, OR is still my preferred place to go. From the standpoint of products, their THC/CBN capsules are something that actually help me sleep. I’m a professional insomniac, and nothing ever helps me sleep (that doesn’t leave me feeling it the next day). But the products I get here, for a very reasonable price, have helped more than anything I’ve ever tried. And I feel great in the morning. The tinctures work really nicely for me as well. I use them in addition to the CBN capsules. The Troches are an amazing deal. It’s nice to have options that don’t involve inhaling. Not that there’s anything wrong with inhaling. But options are nice. Most of all, though, I like going there for the people. I’ve been going there for three years and the staff is fantastic. They’re just normal, cool people who are always helpful and decent and kind. The front of house people, the budtenders, the pharmacists - everyone is great. And that matters to me. In three years I’ve only had a few occasions where I needed a little assistance or had a question about an order. They’ve always been completely understanding and helpful. I still go to other places. But I’m really glad to have the North Hills Organic Remedies as my home dispensary. Thank you to everyone there. Your decency is noticed.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries CranberryClosed until 9am ET
Rise is my favorite dispencery to go too. The deals are amazing half the time the people are very friendly you walk out feeling like you're part of one big family lol I have to give a huge shout out to (LU) She's very friendly! Her customer service skills are great! She made a comment that had me smiling the rest of the day. She interacts with people very well in my opinion! Thank you for helping me in every way possible when I visited rise! I will definitely recommend rise to anyone!read full review
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - IrwinClosed until 9am ET
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - LewisburgClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECWeedys Monroe DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
So the latest chapter 7 with strains Black Cherry & Gaslight OG if you're an O G like myself than you gotta agree these are the best strains since the Chapter 2 & 3 CLASSICS like Grape Runtz,Ghost Dawg,Wookie Dawg, & Vamp Slayer!!! Oh but my faves was TACO TRUCK & MANGO TANGO! Can we bring them back plz?read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
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