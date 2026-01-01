Dispensaries with student discounts in Bridgeport, Ohio
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- MEDBeyond Hello - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Love this place. It’s near my work so it’s super convenient and the staff are always very friendly and helpful. My only qualm is their supply can sometime get a little sparse for what I’m looking for, but I imagine that has more to do with suppliers and distributers than the shop themselves. I’d *highly* ;) recommend Beyond Hello.read full review
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - IrwinClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickupClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MED & RECBlair Wellness1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
I ordered online and it was a error in the system showing the wrong price they still honored it and showed so much love soon as I walked in everyone was friendly and I absolutely loved coming in and they made the wait worth it I recommend others to come and enjoy this place and their lovely staff from top to Bottom a A+ experience and I would send anyone here and I would like to personally thank Blair wellness for the treatment of their customersread full review
- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
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