Drive-thru dispensaries in Bridgeport, Ohio
Results 1-30 of 110
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - DaytonClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 dealClosed until 8am ET
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Open until 10pm ET
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