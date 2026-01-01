Disability-owned dispensaries in Bridgeport, Ohio
Results 1-20 of 20
All Dispensary results
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville2 dealsClosed until 12pm ET
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECMajor Bloom3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECPhix MIClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
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