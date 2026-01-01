Woman-owned dispensaries in Bridgeport, Ohio
Results 1-30 of 296
All Dispensary results
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center81 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickupClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- MED & RECFar & DotterClosed until 10am ET
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- MED & RECBlair Wellness1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
I ordered online and it was a error in the system showing the wrong price they still honored it and showed so much love soon as I walked in everyone was friendly and I absolutely loved coming in and they made the wait worth it I recommend others to come and enjoy this place and their lovely staff from top to Bottom a A+ experience and I would send anyone here and I would like to personally thank Blair wellness for the treatment of their customersread full review
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