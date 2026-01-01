Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Bridgeport, Ohio
Results 1-30 of 263
All Dispensary results
- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center81 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickupClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- MED & RECRemedy - Columbia13 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
This was my first time visiting a dispensary, since I recently moved to Maryland. I was made to feel welcome from the time I walked through the main doors. Josh gave excellent help when I was looking for pain relief for my back. He patiently answered my questions about product, strains, etc. I'm not a smoker and prefer edibles, and he gave good suggestions for those as well. It may seem like there isn't a lot of product on the floor, but there is a lot of variety of product; all you have to do is ask. I also liked that they will help you apply for a medical marijuana certificate. That is value-added customer service! I'm a Remedy fan now.read full review
- MED & RECFar & DotterClosed until 10am ET
- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 9am ET
The service and product at Gold Leaf is a rare and much needed in the lives of so many patients and recreational users. The quality of service is out of this world. They know how to pick incredibly helpful and talented staff. Not to mention the amazing products ! Evan M is an incredibly knowledgeable, informative, patient, helpful and wise. Evan M was not rushing me out the door like another number. He took time to expand upon information that is so beneficial to me and I really appreciate how detailed, descriptive, and helpful he was. I had a visit from the manager Gemma and I felt incredibly valued as a patient and I appreciate her management style because whenever she is there I can tell the staff is relaxed and taking their time with patients. I was shocked and in disbelief how much time Evan M, Gemma, and Alex L took to tend to me and continue to expand on informing and educating me well after my sale was complete. Shout out to Evan M (budtender), Alex L (Aroma), Gemma <3 , and Monet (reception). I appreciate the quality of your care. Amazing service, amazing atmosphere, amazing product I didn't even begin to mention that GoldLeaf has an incredible selection. They have the lowest prices and they always have a deal. They don't discriminate how your dressed or how much you spend. They will take care of you, educate you, and delight you (even on a budget).read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.