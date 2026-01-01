Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Bridgeport, Ohio
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - WashingtonClosed until 9am ET
I was purchasing concentrates which I’ve used but not in a long time. Sean came to counsel me about the device and product I was getting with suggestions on a different form of concentrate that would work better with the device I was purchasing. During the conversation I told him what I was looking for in the product which was sleep as I was having very disturbed sleep. He recommended Cresco LCP and for the first time in months I was the first one to fall asleep in the house and I stayed asleep. I slept like a kid with no responsibilities for the first time in months. Thank you Sean!!!!read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Love this place. It’s near my work so it’s super convenient and the staff are always very friendly and helpful. My only qualm is their supply can sometime get a little sparse for what I’m looking for, but I imagine that has more to do with suppliers and distributers than the shop themselves. I’d *highly* ;) recommend Beyond Hello.read full review
- MEDSolevo Wellness - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
love the kindness of staff, good menu options,& a state of the art pediatric patient unit with a sensory waiting room,Top notch Solevo specialist Annie Corbin to teach and discuss medical cannabis routine for pediatric patients and caretakers. I enjoy the discounts, menu, resources, and overall terrific customer service Solevo offers.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries CranberryClosed until 9am ET
Rise is my favorite dispencery to go too. The deals are amazing half the time the people are very friendly you walk out feeling like you're part of one big family lol I have to give a huge shout out to (LU) She's very friendly! Her customer service skills are great! She made a comment that had me smiling the rest of the day. She interacts with people very well in my opinion! Thank you for helping me in every way possible when I visited rise! I will definitely recommend rise to anyone!read full review
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - IrwinClosed until 9am ET
- MEDColumbia Care - MariettaClosed until 10am ET
I come there twice a month from New Martinsville area and always been happy with prices and everything about this place until today prices are way up and way to much for taxes but I'll still be there as always love the employees there I've always had a great experience .Prices should go down tho it's getting to be to muchread full review
- MED & RECKlutch Cannabis - CantonClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 dealClosed until 8am ET
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