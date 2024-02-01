Yes. Recreational cannabis is permitted for legal use in Columbus. As August 6, 2024, recreational cannabis should be available for purchase in Columbus. For more details, visit Leafly’s Legalization Hub .

The rollout for recreational weed has begun in Columbus. Check with your local government’s website to find out if your county has permitted the sale of adult-use cannabis.

Adults over 21 can now purchase weed legally in Columbus. Licensing rollout for adult-use dispensaries might be slow, with business owners having to cut through lots of red tape.

How much weed can you have in Columbus, Ohio?

In Columbus, Ohio, adults 21 and older have the ability to purchase and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower. Adults are also permitted to grow up to six cannabis plants, with a maximum of 12 plants per household.