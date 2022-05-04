Best weed dispensaries in Oklahoma with authentic reviews
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- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickupPreorder until 9:30am CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- MEDPinkie's ForestClosed until 11am CT
- MEDThe Rolling StationClosed until 10am CT
The Rolling Station is my friendly neighborhood dispensary. The staff are what make The Rolling Station great. They have great selection, are knowledgeable, and always take good care of me and my husband. They even have a rewards and a medical program. How many stores have that for your medicine? They care about their neighbors, and everybody there is genuinely nice. I can rely on their recommendations as well; Erin is a great budtender and has never steered me wrong. Plus, the Rolling Station loves everyone and offers a great atmosphere. No medicine needs to be consumed in order to enjoy a trip to your friendly neighborhood Rolling Station (lucky me it's down the street), but if you don't like this place, you probably need to consume.read full review
- MEDYur Place Dispensary
So I got a primal brand blue dreams 1g vape, first of all the flavor is wonderful if you ever had blue dreams in herb form the taste almost matches. Second of all it's a heavy buzz uplifted and brings focus while releasing stress. The taste profile is something to experience and the effects are I assume diverse from person to person. As a fan of blue dreams in any form I have to say it's a to go for me from this place. Pain becomes mild to almost non existent depending on case of pain. Appetite is definitely there if you are not hungry it may not rile up a hunger force but most definitely get your stomach feeling something. It does it part to help with sleep as well. I use it before bed for pain reliever and calming my mind down so I can catch up and sleep. In all it's good for medical and other mental issues.read full review
- MEDEnchanted DispensaryClosed until 10am CT
Omword where do I start? On my Sunday drive traveling through Konawa, Ok we spotted Enchanted, made a u turn only to be greeted by the most knowledgeable Canna Consultant met to date.. The medicine is so superbly crafted that it medicates on a totally different molecular level, an literally speaking. Heck I wanna go back to talk science!!! Yes it’s work the drive yallread full review
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Frequently asked questions
Is it legal to buy weed in Oklahoma?
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma. However, adult-use marijuana has not been legalized. For more information, check out Leafly's guide to Oklahoma marijuana laws.
What are the best dispensaries in Oklahoma?
Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in Oklahoma.
Can you go into a dispensary without a card in Oklahoma?
Yes, you can enter a dispensary to buy smoking paraphernalia such as pipes and lighters without a medical card. However, a valid drivers license or state ID is typically required to enter.
Does Oklahoma accept out-of-state medical cards?
Yes, Oklahoma does accept out-of-state medical cards.
Is weed decriminalized in Oklahoma?
No, possession of weed without a valid medical card still carries criminal penalties.
How much weed can I buy in Oklahoma?
In Oklahoma, patients who are licensed through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) are permitted to possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person, one ounce of concentrated marijuana and 72 ounces of edible marijuana.
What conditions qualify for a medical card in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma has one of the least restrictive medical marijuana programs and does not have a list of qualifying conditions. The state only requires that applicants be state residents 18 years or older with a board-certified physician’s signature.
How old do I have to be to get a medical card in Oklahoma?
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Oklahoma. Special circumstances may be allowed for minors if applicants receive two physician signatures, plus that of the applicant’s parent or guardian.