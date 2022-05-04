Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Ardmore, Oklahoma
Results 1-30 of 515
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Ardmore, OK.
Yes. There are 18 dispensaries in the Ardmore area.
There are 18 medical marijuana dispensaries in Ardmore, OK. All of the dispensaries in Norman are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.
To get a medical marijuana card in Ardmore, OK you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to those who qualify.
You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Ardmore, OK. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.
The only place you can smoke weed in Ardmore, OK is in a private residence out of public view.
The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Ardmore, OK is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Ardmore by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
Yes. Dispensaries in Ardmore, OK accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards.