Frequently asked questions
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma. However, adult-use marijuana has not been legalized. For more information, check out Leafly's guide to Oklahoma marijuana laws.
Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in Oklahoma.
Yes, you can enter a dispensary to buy smoking paraphernalia such as pipes and lighters without a medical card. However, a valid drivers license or state ID is typically required to enter.
Yes, Oklahoma does accept out-of-state medical cards.
No, possession of weed without a valid medical card still carries criminal penalties.
In Oklahoma, patients who are licensed through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) are permitted to possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person, one ounce of concentrated marijuana and 72 ounces of edible marijuana.
Oklahoma has one of the least restrictive medical marijuana programs and does not have a list of qualifying conditions. The state only requires that applicants be state residents 18 years or older with a board-certified physician’s signature.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Oklahoma. Special circumstances may be allowed for minors if applicants receive two physician signatures, plus that of the applicant’s parent or guardian.