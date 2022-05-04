Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Norman, OK? Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Norman, OK.

Are there any dispensaries in Norman, OK? There are 20 dispensaries in the Norman area.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Norman? There are 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in Norman, OK. All of the dispensaries in Norman are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Norman? To get a medical marijuana card in Norman, you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to those who qualify.

Do I need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Norman, OK? You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Norman, OK. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.

Where can I smoke weed in Norman, OK? The only place you can smoke weed in Norman, OK is in a private residence out of public vie

Where can I buy medical marijuana in Norman, OK? The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Norman, OK is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Norman by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.