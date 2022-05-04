Dispensaries with parking on-site in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Frequently asked questions
Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Oklahoma City.
There are 20 dispensaries in the OKC area.
There are 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma City. All of the dispensaries in Oklahoma City are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.
To get a medical marijuana card in Oklahoma City, you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to those who qualify.
You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Oklahoma City. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.
The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Oklahoma City is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma City by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
Yes, Oklahoma City accepts out-of-state medical marijuana cards by providing temporary adult licenses to out-of-state patients.