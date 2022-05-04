Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Results 1-30 of 510
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Tulsa, OK.
There are 22 dispensaries in the Tulsa area.
There are 22 medical marijuana dispensaries in Tulsa, OK. All of the dispensaries in Tulsa are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.
To get a medical marijuana card in Tulsa, you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to Tulsans who qualify.
You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Tulsa, OK. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.
The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Tulsa, OK is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Tulsa by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
Yes. Tulsa, OK accepts out-of-state medical marijuana cards by providing temporary adult licenses to out-of-state patients.