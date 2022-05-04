Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Tulsa, OK? Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Tulsa, OK.

Are there any dispensaries in Tulsa? There are 22 dispensaries in the Tulsa area.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Tulsa? There are 22 medical marijuana dispensaries in Tulsa, OK. All of the dispensaries in Tulsa are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Tulsa? To get a medical marijuana card in Tulsa, you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to Tulsans who qualify.

Do I need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Tulsa, OK? You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Tulsa, OK. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.

Where can I buy medical marijuana in Tulsa, OK? The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Tulsa, OK is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Tulsa by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.