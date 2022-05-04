Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Oklahoma? Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma. However, adult-use marijuana has not been legalized. For more information, check out Leafly's guide to Oklahoma marijuana laws.

What are the best dispensaries in Oklahoma? Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in Oklahoma.

Can you go into a dispensary without a card in Oklahoma? Yes, you can enter a dispensary to buy smoking paraphernalia such as pipes and lighters without a medical card. However, a valid drivers license or state ID is typically required to enter.

Does Oklahoma accept out-of-state medical cards? Yes, Oklahoma does accept out-of-state medical cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Oklahoma? No, possession of weed without a valid medical card still carries criminal penalties.

How much weed can I buy in Oklahoma? In Oklahoma, patients who are licensed through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) are permitted to possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person, one ounce of concentrated marijuana and 72 ounces of edible marijuana.

What conditions qualify for a medical card in Oklahoma? Oklahoma has one of the least restrictive medical marijuana programs and does not have a list of qualifying conditions. The state only requires that applicants be state residents 18 years or older with a board-certified physician’s signature.