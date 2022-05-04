Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Beaverton, Oregon
Frequently asked questions
Yes, there are over 40 marijuana dispensaries in Beaverton, Oregon.
Yes, you can buy weed online in Beaverton, OR on Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
To get a medical marijuana card in Beaverton, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that, a doctor visit and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
Yes, cannabis dispensaries in Beaverton, OR may choose to scan your identification card with an electronic card reader.