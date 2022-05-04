20% OFF ALL EDIBLES EVERY TUESDAY

Frequently asked questions

Are there any marijuana dispensaries in Beaverton, Oregon? Yes, there are over 40 marijuana dispensaries in Beaverton, Oregon.

Can I buy weed online in Beaverton, OR? Yes, you can buy weed online in Beaverton, OR on Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Beaverton, OR? To get a medical marijuana card in Beaverton, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that, a doctor visit and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.