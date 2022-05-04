Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

What kind of cannabis dispensaries are in Bend, Oregon? You can find a mix of medical dispensaries and recreational dispensaries in Bend, Oregon.

Where can I buy recreational weed in Bend, Oregon? The only place to buy recreational weed in Bend, Oregon is from a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

Can you order weed online in Bend? Yes, many dispensaries in Bend offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Bend dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bend? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bend since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Bend? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Bend is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.