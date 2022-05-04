Dispensaries with student discounts in Bend, Oregon
Frequently asked questions
You can find a mix of medical dispensaries and recreational dispensaries in Bend, Oregon.
The only place to buy recreational weed in Bend, Oregon is from a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.
Yes, many dispensaries in Bend offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Bend dispensary.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bend since it has been legalized for adult use.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Bend is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.
To buy recreational weed in Bend you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.