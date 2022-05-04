Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Eugene, Oregon
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Eugene, Oregon.
To get a medical marijuana card in Eugene, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that a visit to the doctor and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
No, dispensaries in Eugene, OR do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. However, since recreational marijuana is legal you do not need one in order to buy weed.
In Eugene, Oregon recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.
The only legal place to buy weed in Eugene, OR is at a marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from marijuana dispensaries in Eugene by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Eugene, Oregon.
Yes, Eugene dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.