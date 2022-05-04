$20oz of Various Strains or buy 2oz for $35 (+TAX)

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Eugene, Oregon? Yes, weed is legal in Eugene, Oregon.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Eugene, Oregon? To get a medical marijuana card in Eugene, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that a visit to the doctor and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.

Do dispensaries in Eugene, OR accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards? No, dispensaries in Eugene, OR do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. However, since recreational marijuana is legal you do not need one in order to buy weed.

What are Eugene, OR marijuana laws? In Eugene, Oregon recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.

Where can you buy weed in Eugene, Oregon? The only legal place to buy weed in Eugene, OR is at a marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from marijuana dispensaries in Eugene by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.

Do you need a prescription to go inside a dispensary in Eugene, Oregon? No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Eugene, Oregon.