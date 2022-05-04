Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Gresham, Oregon
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Gresham, Oregon for medical and adult-use.
There are over 20 cannabis dispensaries in Gresham, OR.
No, only adults age 21 or older with a valid form of identification can go inside Gresham, OR dispensaries. For medical marijuana dispensaries, patients at least 18 or older with a medical marijuana card can go inside Gresham dispensaries.
Yes, dispensaries in Gresham may choose to scan your identification card with an electronic card reader.