Frequently asked questions

Are there marijuana dispensaries in Hillsboro, OR? Yes, there are marijuana dispensaries located throughout Hillsboro, OR.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to enter a medical dispensary in Hillsboro? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a medical dispensary in Hillsboro.

What are Hillsboro, Oregon's marijuana laws? In Hillsboro, Oregon recreational cannabis is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.