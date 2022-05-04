Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Portland, Oregon
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Portland, Oregon for recreational and medical use.
Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in Portland, OR.
There are over 30 marijuana dispensaries in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area.
To get a medical marijuana card in Portland, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that, a doctor visit and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
In Portland, Oregon, recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.
The only place to get weed is through a licensed marijuana dispensary.
A prescription is not required to go to a dispensary in Portland, Oregon. However, a medical marijuana doctor may provide strain and dosage recommendations based on your individual needs.
Only adults age 21 or older with a valid form of identification can go inside Portland dispensaries. For medical marijuana dispensaries, patients at least 18 or older with a medical marijuana card can go inside Portland dispensaries.
Yes, Portland dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.
You can order from Portland dispensaries online at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.
In Portland, marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like Portland International Airport, West Portland, Pearl District , North Portland, Forest Park, and East Portland is illegal.