Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Salem, Oregon? Yes, weed is legal in Salem, Oregon.

How many dispensaries are in Salem, Oregon? There are 26 dispensaries in Salem, Oregon.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Salem, Oregon? To get a medical marijuana card in Salem, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that a visit to the doctor and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.

Do dispensaries in Salem, OR accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards? No, dispensaries in Salem, OR do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. However, since recreational marijuana is legal you do not need one in order to buy weed.

What are Salem, OR marijuana laws? In Salem, Oregon recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.

Where can you buy weed in Salem, Oregon? The only legal place to buy weed in Salem, OR is at a marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from marijuana dispensaries in Salem by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.

Do you need a prescription to go inside a dispensary in Salem, Oregon? No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Salem, Oregon.

Do Salem, OR dispensaries scan your ID? Yes, Salem dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.