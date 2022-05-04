Drive-thru dispensaries in Salem, Oregon
Results 1-20 of 20
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Salem, Oregon.
There are 26 dispensaries in Salem, Oregon.
To get a medical marijuana card in Salem, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that a visit to the doctor and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
No, dispensaries in Salem, OR do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. However, since recreational marijuana is legal you do not need one in order to buy weed.
In Salem, Oregon recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.
The only legal place to buy weed in Salem, OR is at a marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from marijuana dispensaries in Salem by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Salem, Oregon.
Yes, Salem dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.
According to dispensary reviews on Leafly.com, the best dispensaries in Salem, OR are
- THC Recreation Station - 1295 Oxford St.
- Homegrown Oregon - 2820 Liberty St. NE
- Truth Dispensary - 1735 Lancaster Dr. NE
- Oregon Bud Company - 3450 River Rd.
- LiveWell Dispensary - 1522 Broadway St.