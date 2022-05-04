Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Springfield, OR? Yes, marijuana is legal in Springfield, OR for recreational and medical use.

Are there any weed dispensaries in Springfield, OR? Yes, there are over 50 dispensaries in Springfield, OR.

Who can enter a dispensary in Springfield, OR? Adults age 21 years old and older may enter recreational and medical dispensaries in Springfield, OR. Adults 18 years or older with a medical marijuana card may also enter medical marijuana dispensaries in Springfield.