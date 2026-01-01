Asian-owned dispensaries in North Sioux City, South Dakota
Results 1-10 of 19
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2. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary11 dealsPickup431.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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3. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup434.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.read full review
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4. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup in under 30 mins435.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
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7. Social Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins472.9 mi awayOpen until 11:50pm MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
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