Indigenous-owned dispensaries in North Sioux City, South Dakota
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- REC
1. Off The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins157.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
6. Lake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley298.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED
7. Emerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup490.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
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