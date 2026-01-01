LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in North Sioux City, South Dakota
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- MED & REC
3. Doobie Delivery (St. Louis)407.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MED
5. Kind Meds483.5 mi awayOpen until 6:50pm MT
Cancer survivor a been to numerous medical shops Tye was the first person who actually took the time to discuss with me everything . I chose 6months of CBD instead of Kemo after 31/2in mass was removed , ( colon) in 2017 . I’m still here today 2026 and healthy am still cancer free . I know I’ll never shop anywhere else . Have consumed flower most of my life for fun and recreation, the entire plant has saved my life. This woman Tye has given me the clearest understanding of this amazing plant then I’ve had in over 40 yrs of using it. 10 star lady. Kind Meds cares deeply about everyone of her members as well as those going to her recreational side of the store. 10 star services .read full review
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