Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Pine Ridge, South Dakota
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- MED & REC
2. Magnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)3 dealsPickup250.3 mi awayOpen until 9:45pm MT
- REC
3. Callie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup251.7 mi awayOpen until 8:50pm MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- REC
8. Goodflower3 dealsPickup348.0 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
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