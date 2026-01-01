Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Pine Ridge, South Dakota
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9. DANK Dispensary - (Medical)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins256.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
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