Pet friendly dispensaries in Pine Ridge, South Dakota
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- REC
4. Flower Power Botanicals (Recreational)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins211.7 mi awayOpen until 7:50pm MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- REC
6. Kind Care Of Colorado (REC)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins217.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
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