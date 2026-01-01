Medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota
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- MED
5. Organic Trading41.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
When you visit this dispensary it’s such a personalized experience. The owner to the shop Alex, really cares about his customers and wants them to be satisfied with their products. He will go into great detail so you know exactly what your purchasing. I live an hour away from this shop but it’s worth the trip. I highly recommend them!read full review
- MED
6. Five Leaf Clover 4.20 - Colome50.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Just to say I have been to dispensarys in every western state and I an say that the owner (D) is the best customer service provider I've ever seen. The flower is so good it's like early 2000s kind B. Prices are the best in the area if not state. Love this store and will always shop here. J/Rread full review
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