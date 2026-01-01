Dispensaries with industry discounts in Chattanooga, Tennessee
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- MED
5. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup200.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
7. The Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins203.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This dispensary has honestly become my go-to spot. The staff is always incredibly sweet, welcoming, and genuinely helpful every single time I come in. The girls there make the whole experience comfortable and fun instead of awkward or rushed, and you can tell they actually care about their customers. They always have awesome free swag, deals, and little extras going on, which makes it even better. The atmosphere is clean, chill, and just overall good vibes every visit. On top of that, the product quality is consistently amazing and the staff always helps me find exactly what I’m looking for. Easily one of the best dispensaries around — great people, great products, and they always make you feel appreciated as a customer. Highly recommend.read full review
- MED
10. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins243.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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