Medical marijuana dispensaries in Cleveland, Tennessee
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- MED
3. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)117.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED
8. Blaze1 dealPickup209.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED
9. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins211.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
10. Cloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup222.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Listen y’all!!! Whatever you have heard about Cloud 9 is right. The customer service IS fantastic, the product selection IS insane, and the overall atmosphere IS a straight 10/10. Everyone was so laid back while still professional and knowledgeable. Jot chats to you like he’s known you for years and makes the atmosphere so welcoming and Kelsey is a sweet, friendly, and welcoming face!! Can’t wait to come back already!! :)read full review
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