Asian-owned dispensaries in Cleveland, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 11
All Dispensary results
2. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins226.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
- REC
3. 7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins467.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
4. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup473.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.read full review
- REC
5. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary11 dealsPickup497.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
6. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup280.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
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