Medical marijuana dispensaries in Cookeville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 950
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- MED
7. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)192.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED
8. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins200.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
9. Blaze1 dealPickup210.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
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