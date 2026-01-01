Veteran-owned dispensaries in Cookeville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 50
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1. LLEAF Dispensary36.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
6. Carolina Hemp Cabinet261.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
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10. 7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins394.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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