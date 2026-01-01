Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Elizabethton, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 1236
All Dispensary results
2. Apotheca - KingsportPickup22.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
8. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique33.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
9. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville35.5 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
10. Ratoon CBD and Cannabis Dispensary51.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
James and Joe are both super intelligent people from Pharmaceutical backgrounds and take pride in the products and services they have to offer within the cannabis/hemp community! Ratoon Agroprocessing and CBD products are one of the leading brands offered at our retail location and are one of the very few processors/manufacturers that I trust their decisions throughout the entire supply chain! From sourcing hemp material, extraction, distillation, isolation, formulating, compounding to finished product!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.