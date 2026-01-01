Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Elizabethton, Tennessee
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6. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville35.5 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
7. Ratoon CBD and Cannabis Dispensary51.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
James and Joe are both super intelligent people from Pharmaceutical backgrounds and take pride in the products and services they have to offer within the cannabis/hemp community! Ratoon Agroprocessing and CBD products are one of the leading brands offered at our retail location and are one of the very few processors/manufacturers that I trust their decisions throughout the entire supply chain! From sourcing hemp material, extraction, distillation, isolation, formulating, compounding to finished product!read full review
10. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins91.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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