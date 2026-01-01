Veteran-owned dispensaries in Elizabethton, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 52
All Dispensary results
2. Ratoon CBD and Cannabis Dispensary51.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
James and Joe are both super intelligent people from Pharmaceutical backgrounds and take pride in the products and services they have to offer within the cannabis/hemp community! Ratoon Agroprocessing and CBD products are one of the leading brands offered at our retail location and are one of the very few processors/manufacturers that I trust their decisions throughout the entire supply chain! From sourcing hemp material, extraction, distillation, isolation, formulating, compounding to finished product!read full review
4. Carolina Hemp Cabinet100.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
6. LLEAF Dispensary203.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.