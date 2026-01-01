Dispensaries with parking on-site in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
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9. Golden Pond CannabisPickup50.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
10. Asheville Dispensary51.9 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
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