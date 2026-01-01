Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Goodlettsville, Tennessee
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2. LLEAF Dispensary68.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
6. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup180.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
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