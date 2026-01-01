Dispensaries with student discounts in Goodlettsville, Tennessee
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- MED & REC
1. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)43 dealsPickup164.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
5. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
6. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins177.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
7. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup180.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED & REC
8. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)43 dealsPickup186.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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