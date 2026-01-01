Woman-owned dispensaries in Goodlettsville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 154
All Dispensary results
3. LLEAF Dispensary68.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
4. Happy Hemp Farmacy117.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
5. Grass Roots118.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
8. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins206.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED
9. The Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup217.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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