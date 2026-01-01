Dispensaries with student discounts in Gray, Tennessee
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2. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique48.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED
9. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)179.5 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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